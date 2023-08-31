Dozens of people killed in Johannesburg apartment blaze

At least 52 people died when a fire ripped through a multi-story building in Johannesburg, South Africa’s biggest city, emergency services said on Thursday.

Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said another 43 people were injured in the blaze that broke out in the predawn hours.

Death toll might still increase, Mr Mulaudzi said.

A search and recovery operation was underway and firefighters were moving through the building, Mr Mulaudzi said.

The team had pulled 52 bodies out so far, he said, adding that more people might be trapped inside. At least one child was among the dead, Mr Mulaudzi said.

