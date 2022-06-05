Dozens feared dead after Nigeria church attack

Gunmen opened fire on worshippers at a Catholic church in south-western Nigeria on Sunday and also detonated explosives, according to a state politician.

Dozens were feared dead, including children.

Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said the attackers targeted the St Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday.

Among the dead were many children, said Mr Oluwole, who visited the scene and also the hospital where many of the wounded were being treated.

While much of Nigeria has struggled with security issues including extremism, Ondo is considered one of Nigeria’s most peaceful states.