British and Malaysian foreign fighters sentenced to jail in Somalia

Al Shabab recruits on parade south of Mogadishu in October 2010. Reuters

Somalia has sentenced two foreign fighters linked to the militant group Al Shabab to 15 years in jail, local media confirmed on Thursday.

A British national and Malaysian national were charged by the Somali court for working with the extremist group.

The Malaysian foreign ministry said on Sunday it was closely monitoring the detention of Ahmad Mustakim Abdul Hamid, who allegedly entered Somalia to work with the Al Shabab group.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysian embassy officials in Khartoum, Sudan, made a consular visit to ensure the welfare and health of the man.

“We must respect the laws of the respective country and we may ask for our embassy representatives to attend his court proceedings,” he said on Sunday.

Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabab is known for launching devastating attacks across east Africa. Political turmoil in Somalia has emboldened the group in recent months, with dozens of deadly attacks against civilians and Somali soldiers.

