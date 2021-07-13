South Africa's president pleads for end to days of deadly riots

Police say six people are dead and more than 200 have been arrested amid escalating violence following the imprisonment of South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma. AP

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has pleaded for calm following days of protests triggered by last week’s incarceration of his predecessor that have claimed 10 lives, closed businesses and weakened the currency.

“This is not who we are as South Africans, this is not us," Mr Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Monday, his second in two days. "Time and time again we have chosen a different path, of peace, engagement and democracy. What we are witnessing now are opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft.”

The riots began in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province, former president Jacob Zuma’s home base, and spread to the economic hub of Gauteng over the weekend, disrupting commerce and transport networks.

Authorities arrested 489 people and dispersed hundreds of protesters who targeted stores.

A key trade route in KwaZulu-Natal was shut after lorries were torched on Friday night and malls looted. Standard Bank Group, Africa’s biggest lender, closed its branches in protest-hit areas. Retailers Pick n Pay Stores, Woolworths Holdings and Massmart Holdings, a unit of Walmart, also shut outlets.

South Africa’s rand weakened as much as 2% to 14.5058 to the dollar in Johannesburg on Monday, the most since February 25.

The government said the army will be deployed to help the police quell the unrest, among the worst the nation has seen since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.

The protests began after Mr Zuma handed himself in on July 7 to begin serving a 15-month sentence for defying a court order to testify at a graft inquiry. He denies wrongdoing.

“We will be prioritising the prosecution of suspects alleged to be involved in this violence,” Mr Ramaphosa said. “We will take action to protect every person in this country against the threat of violence, intimidation, threats and looting.”

The president warned the unrest could threaten food security and was disrupting efforts to inoculate people against Covid-19.

Coronavirus vaccines may have been stolen during the looting on Monday, which will greatly impact the pace and momentum of the government’s inoculation programme, according to Nicholas Crisp, director general at the Department of Health.

“Approximately 50,000 vaccines might have been lost during the loots, but this will only be verified when people return to the vaccine sites,” Mr Crisp said during an interview on SAFm radio.

South Africa vaccinated 146,577 people on Monday, compared with more than 191,000 people a day last week. The country wants to boost the numbers to 250,000 people a day by July 16, according to the Department of Health.

The tumult in South Africa coincided with the extension of a lockdown that’s hurting businesses and robbed many people of their livelihoods in a nation with a 32.6 per cent unemployment rate.

‘’South Africa has been sitting on a powder keg for some time,” Mervyn Abrahams, programme co-ordinator for the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice Dignity Programme, said. Joblessness, inflation and the lockdown means “the rioting and looting is a prime way for many criminal elements to take advantage of the situation under the banner of ‘Free Zuma’ whether they believe in it or not”.

The Constitutional Court on Monday heard Mr Zuma’s application to have his conviction and sentencing reviewed. It reserved judgment.

Parts of the N3 Toll Route, which links the port city of Durban with Gauteng, remained closed on Tuesday and access to the M2 motorway in Johannesburg was restricted in some areas after protests erupted. The inner city and central business district bore the brunt of the violence.

“There is no grievance or political cause that can justify the violence we have seen in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng,” Mr Ramaphosa said.

