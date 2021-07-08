Jacob Zuma: South Africa’s ex-president spends night in prison

Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been convicted on contempt of court charges and ordered to spend 15 months in jail.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma, who was convicted on contempt-of-court charges last week, spent the night in prison after he failed in a last-ditch effort to delay serving his 15-month sentence.

Confirmation of Zuma’s detention came shortly after the expiry of a Constitutional Court deadline that he be jailed by midnight on Wednesday. He is being held at a newly built prison in Estcourt, about 147 kilometres north-west of the port city of Durban.

The conditions of Zuma’s incarceration will be determined once an assessment has been completed, the Department of Correctional Services said on Thursday. Police spokesman Vish Naidoo earlier revealed that he had been taken into custody.

Dear South Africans and the World.

Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order.

He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN.

A full statement will be issued in due course.#WenzenuZuma — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 7, 2021

The ex-president’s foundation said he had decided to surrender to the authorities.

“President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order”, it said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Zuma, 79, remains an influential political figure in South Africa, and his case has been seen as a key test for the country’s democracy and its resolve to uphold the rule of law.

A former intelligence operative, he spent a decade in prison for opposing white minority rule and led South Africa for almost nine scandal-marred years until the ruling African National Congress forced him to step down in 2018 to stem a loss of electoral support.

The government estimates that more than 500 billion rand ($35 billion) was stolen from state coffers during his rule. He denies wrongdoing.

On June 29, the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of violating its order to testify before a judicial panel that is investigating graft during his rule. It agreed to consider the ex-president’s application to review that judgment, with a hearing scheduled for July 12, but the concession did not suspend his sanction.

Zuma’s lawyer wrote to acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday requesting that his arrest be postponed, but he did not respond. A High Court is considering a separate application aimed at ensuring Zuma remains free pending the review of his case, but it is only due to deliver judgment on July 9 and it is unclear whether it has jurisdiction.

Poor Health

While Zuma refused to participate in the initial Constitutional Court hearings, he maintains he was convicted without trial and not given the opportunity to argue in mitigation of sentence. His lawyers warned that his 15-month term was tantamount to condemning him to death, given his advanced age and poor health.

Throngs of Zuma’s backers gathered outside his home in the village of Nkandla in the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province at the weekend and vowed to block his arrest, though their numbers subsequently dwindled. Video footage which circulated on social media showed a large police contingent on standby near Zuma’s home on Wednesday, but a feared showdown did not materialise.

The ANC distanced itself from Zuma’s attempt to discredit the Constitutional Court, and slated his supporters’ threats to resort to violence to prevent the authorities from taking him into custody.

