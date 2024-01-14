Volcano erupts in Iceland, posing risk to fishing town

A volcano erupted in south-western Iceland on Sunday, posing an immediate threat to a nearby small fishing town, although it was evacuated earlier and no people are in danger, authorities have said.

Early morning video footage from the site showed fountains of molten rock spewing from fissures in the ground, the bright orange lava flow glowing against the dark sky.

"No lives are in danger, although infrastructure may be under threat," Iceland's President Gudni Johannesson said in a post on social media, adding there had been no interruptions to flights.

The eruption began early on Sunday north of the town of Grindavik, which the previous day had been evacuated for the second time in a month over fears that an eruption was imminent amid a surge of seismic activity, authorities said.

Authorities have been building barriers of earth and rock in recent weeks to try to prevent lava from reaching Grindavik, about 40 km south-west of Reykjavik, but the latest eruption appeared to have penetrated the town's defences.

"According to the first images from the Coast Guard's surveillance flight, a crack has opened on both sides of the defences that have begun to be built north of Grindavík," the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

Lava was flowing towards the town and had come within an estimated 450 metres of its limits, the IMO said.

Based on flow models, it could take the lava several hours to reach Grindavik if it continued to flow towards the town, an IMO spokesperson told public broadcaster RUV.

Volcanic hotspot

It was the second volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula in south-western Iceland in less than one month, and the fifth since 2021.

Last month, an eruption started in the Svartsengi volcanic system on December 18 after the complete evacuation of Grindavik's 4,000 residents and the closure of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, a popular tourist spot.

More than 100 Grindavik residents had returned in recent weeks, before Saturday's renewed evacuation order, according to local authorities.

Lying between the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates, two of the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite directions.

In 2010, ash clouds from eruptions of the Eyafjallajokull volcano in the south of Iceland spread over large parts of Europe, grounding about 100,000 flights and forcing hundreds of Icelanders from their homes.

Unlike Eyafjallajokull, the Reykjanes volcano systems are not trapped under glaciers, so are not expected to cause similar ash clouds.