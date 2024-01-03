Nations threaten 'consequences' for Houthi attacks in Red Sea

The US, UK, Bahrain and other nations on Wednesday demanded that Houthi rebels in Yemen halt their attacks in the Red Sea and warned of “consequences” if they continued their “destabilising” actions.

“Let our message now be clear: we call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews,” a joint statement released by the White House read.

“The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.”

The statement was also signed by the governments of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany and Italy, as well as Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, who are allied with Palestinian militant group Hamas, have threatened to prevent any Israel-bound ships from sailing through the economically vital waterway.

Israel has been waging a war in Gaza after Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israeli soil in October. More than 22,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The UN Security Council met on Wednesday to discuss the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea

"The threat to navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea is a global challenge and necessitates a global response," US ambassador and deputy permanent representative Chris Lu said.

International Maritime Organisation chief Arsenio Dominquez told the global body that the Houthis were not limiting their attacks to ships connected to Israel.

“Attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea area are not acceptable," he declared.

The joint statement said the “ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising” with “no lawful justification for intentionally targeting civilian shipping and naval vessels”.

“Attacks on vessels, including commercial vessels, using unmanned aerial vehicles, small boats and missiles, including the first use of anti-ship ballistic missiles against such vessels, are a direct threat to the freedom of navigation that serves as the bedrock of global trade in one of the world’s most critical waterways,” it said.

Last month, the US formed Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which channels about 10 per cent of global trade.

Still, the Houthi threat has compelled shipping companies to divert vessels to other lengthier and more costly routes, like via South Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Mr Dominguez told the UN body that 18 shipping companies were making that route change.

He added that de-escalation is necessary to "ensure safety of our seafarers, freedom of navigation and stability of supply chains".