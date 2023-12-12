UN General Assembly to vote on demanding immediate ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UN General Assembly is set on Tuesday to vote on demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-long Israel-Gaza war after the US vetoed the same call last week at a Security Council meeting.

The latest draft resolution, sponsored by the Arab Group and the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, demands an immediate humanitarian ceasefire along with the unconditional release of all hostages.

It reiterates the call for all warring parties to comply with international law, specifically with regard to the protection of civilians.

UN General Assembly resolutions are non-binding in nature, primarily serving as symbolic expressions of global sentiment.

The US has proposed the draft resolution include an amendment that “unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages”.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s UN envoy, accused the US of politicising the issue.

“We are determined that we will not allow such amendments to succeed we will oppose them,” he told reporters in New York.

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas.

Washington instead supports extended humanitarian pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow the release of hostages taken by Palestinian militants in the October 7 attack on Israel.

In October, the General Assembly called for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” in a resolution adopted with 121 votes in favour, 14 against – including the US – and 44 abstentions.

Israel has said it will continue its siege of Gaza until all hostages are released and Hamas is destroyed.

But according to a report by the International Crisis Group, destroying Hamas “will be a tall order without decimating what remains of Gaza”.

“The human toll is already almost unimaginable,” it added. “The longer the campaign drags on, the graver the danger it triggers a wider Middle East war.”

The report states that the priority should be an immediate ceasefire that gets life-saving aid into Gaza and “none of these things can happen unless the US presses Israel harder to end the war”.

The vote by the 193-member General Assembly comes a day after 12 Security Council ambassadors visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the only place where limited humanitarian aid deliveries have been made to Gaza.

The US and France did not send representatives on the trip.

