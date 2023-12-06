Guterres invokes Article 99 of UN Charter to sound alarm over Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Amid constant bombardment by the Israeli military, the UN Secretary General warned on Wednesday that he expects “public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible” in Gaza.

In a letter to the president of the UN Security Council, Antonio Guterres invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter, which states that “the Secretary General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

It is the first time the UN chief has invoked the article since taking office in 2017, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

“The situation is fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region,” said Mr Guterres.

“Such an outcome must be avoided at all costs.”

He urged the 15 members of the Security Council “to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe” and reiterated his appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared.

“This is urgent … there is no effective protection of civilians,” he stressed.

“With a humanitarian ceasefire, the means of survival can be restored, and humanitarian assistance can be delivered in a safe and timely manner across the Gaza Strip.

“The current conditions are making it impossible for meaningful humanitarian operations to be conducted.

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza.”

The Israeli ambassador to the UN criticised the Secretary General's use of Article 99, saying in a post on X that he “decided to activate this rare clause only when it allows him to put pressure on Israel, which is fighting the Nazi Hamas terrorists”.

“This is more proof of the Secretary General's moral distortion and his bias against Israel,” Gilad Erdan wrote.

“The Secretary-General's call for a ceasefire is actually a call to keep Hamas' reign of terror in Gaza.”

Given the worsening conditions in Gaza and Mr Guterres' plea for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, Russia and the UAE jointly called for an open briefing session at the UN Security Council.

The UAE calls for a humanitarian ceasefire resolution to be adopted urgently and has just submitted a draft to the UNSC.



According to UAE diplomats, the briefing will focus on the “resumption of hostilities in Gaza and the inconsistency of the plans announced by Israel to its obligations under international humanitarian law”.

Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters ahead of the release of the UN chief's letter that Arab diplomats were “fine-tuning” a draft Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

The draft resolution which was circulated to council members on Wednesday afternoon acts "upon the letter dated 6 December 2023 of the Secretary General, under Article 99 of the Charter of the United Nations, addressed to the President of the Security Council".

It expresses" grave concern over the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population" and demands an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire".

Mr Mansour said Arab ministers and members of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation would be visiting Washington on Thursday to discuss a ceasefire with US officials.

“A ceasefire has to take place and it has to take place immediately,” he told reporters.

In mid-November, after four rejected draft texts, the Security Council called for “extended humanitarian pauses” in the Gaza Strip, in what was the first time the 15 members broke their silence on the conflict.

Past cases in which matters have been brought by the Secretary General to the Security Council on threats to international peace and security include a letter from 1980 in which the secretary general at the time voiced concern over the conflict between Iran and Iraq, and urged the council to address the issue.