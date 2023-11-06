UAE ambassador to UN says priority is saving lives in Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE’s ambassador to the UN on Monday urged all parties involved in the Israel-Gaza conflict to fully comply within their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of civilians.

“Killing and maiming of children, attacks on schools and hospitals in the Gaza Strip, and denying children access to humanitarian assistance are all very grave violations against children,” Lana Nusseibeh told reporters.

Speaking after a closed UN Security Council meeting, the UAE ambassador said that wars have rules and “they must be upheld”, emphasising the pressing humanitarian needs in Gaza.

“But I think the bigger problem which many council members have recognised is that without a cessation of hostilities, or some kind of humanitarian truce that is immediately implemented, far too many civilians have already lost their lives and far too many more will continue to lose their lives, unless that is put into place,” Ms Nusseibeh said.

She said the council feels “enormous pressure” to reach an agreement on how to help address dire conditions in the Palestinian enclave.

China and the UAE called for the meeting on Saturday to discuss the worsening situation in Gaza, and Israel’s recent air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp and on a convoy of ambulances near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

This marked the sixth council meeting addressing the Israel-Gaza crisis since the October 7 attacks in Israel, carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. About 1,400 people in Israel were killed.

“The Security Council is being looked to operationalise our impact on the ground and to save lives," Ms Nusseibeh said.

"So today, the priority is saving lives, particularly the 4,000 children have been reported killed already in this conflict."

She said the commitment to saving lives is the driving force behind council members convening regularly and striving to reach consensus on the next steps forward.

About 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza thus far.

France’s ambassador Nicolas de Riviere agreed and emphasised the necessity of providing UN agencies with access.

“The humanitarian effort which is taking place now is insufficient,” Mr de Riviere said.

France is hosting an international humanitarian conference for the civilian population in Gaza on November 9.

The conference will be at head of state, government, and foreign minister levels.

Key regional stakeholders such as Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf Arab countries will be invited, as well as G20 members and western and European powers.