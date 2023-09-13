Danelo Cavalcante captured after Pennsylvania manhunt

Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante was in police custody on Wednesday after escaping prison two weeks ago and sparking a large-scale manhunt that left locals terrified for their safety and saw hundreds of officers scouring a large swath of rural Pennsylvania, authorities confirmed.

Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison on August 31 by climbing between two walls that formed a narrow corridor in the jail house yard and scrambling onto the roof.

Authorities were due to hold a press conference at 9.30am ET to discuss his recapture, state police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday, police said the suspect was armed and urged Pennsylvania residents to remain indoors.

He had been sentenced to life without parole for killing his girlfriend Deborah Brandao, stabbing her dozens of times in front of her two young children in April 2021.

Brazilian prosecutors also said he is accused of a “double qualified homicide” in 2017.