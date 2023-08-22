Japan’s plan to safely release treated radioactive Fukushima water into the sea

Japan is set to begin a decades-long process of pumping more than a million tonnes of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.

The 1.3 million cubic metres of water – enough to fill 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools – was used to cool fuel rods at the Fukushima plant after it was damaged by the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Despite concerns expressed by China and other neighbouring countries about the danger to the marine environment and public health, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the plan meets UN nuclear agency safety standards.

Japan will start releasing the treated and diluted radioactive wastewater as early as Thursday.

Here is how Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) plans to carry out the task while dealing with environmental concerns.

What's involved in releasing the water?

Using machines called Advanced Liquid Processing Systems (ALPS), Tepco has used a filtering method to remove most radioactive elements except for tritium, an isotope of hydrogen that is difficult to separate from water.

The treated water will be diluted until it has well below the internationally approved levels of tritium before being released into the Pacific Ocean.

Japanese officials told foreign journalists in China in June that tritium levels in the treated water were lower than those found in wastewater regularly released by nuclear plants around the world, including in China.

The water disposal will take 30 to 40 years to complete, with ongoing filtering and dilution, alongside the planned decommissioning of the plant.

Have safety concerns been addressed?

The accumulating water has been stored in tanks at Fukushima since 2011 and Japan says it needs to start releasing it as those containers are full.

"There is insufficient additional storage capacity in existing tanks [97 per cent full] – constructing more storage tanks is not feasible ... as all available space for tanks at the site is already occupied," Reuters quoted the Japanese government as saying.

"Use of storage tanks in the long term is dangerous, as the surrounding areas are prone to earthquakes, which would put tank integrity at risk."

Tritium is considered to be relatively harmless because its radiation is not energetic enough to penetrate human skin.

However, a Scientific American article in 2014 said when ingested it can raise cancer risks.

Fukushima Nuclear Plant suffered severe damage in an earthquake and tsunami in 2011. AP

Despite Japan and scientific organisations allaying concerns, environmental activists argue that not all potential consequences have been studied.

Greenpeace on Tuesday said the radiological risks have not been fully assessed and that the biological effects of tritium, carbon-14, strontium-90 and iodine-129 – to be released with the water – "have been ignored".

IAEA director general Rafael Grossi delivered the results of a two-year safety review to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month, saying it met international standards and that the impact it would have on people and the environment was "negligible".

Japan said tritium levels in the water would be below those considered safe for drinking.

"Meanwhile, it is not the practice of any country to drink the water discharged from nuclear facilities," Japan's mission to the IAEA said last week.

The government will take "appropriate measures, including immediate suspension of the discharge" if unusually high concentrations of radioactive material is detected, the document said.

What has the reaction been?

Tepco has been engaging with fishing communities and other stakeholders and is promoting agriculture, fishery and forest products in shops and restaurants to reduce any reputational harm to produce from the area.

Fishing unions say the approval will undo work to repair their reputation after several countries banned Japanese seafood products following the 2011 disaster.

Masanobu Sakamoto, the head of the National Federation of Fisheries Co-operative Associations, told Reuters the group understood the release could be scientifically safe but still feared damage to their name.

Neighbouring countries have also expressed concerns.

China has been the most vocal, calling Japan's plan irresponsible, unpopular and unilateral.

Beijing is the biggest buyer of Japanese seafood and has said the plan threatens marine and human life.

Shortly after the 2011 tsunami and earthquake damaged the Fukushima plant, China banned imports of food and agricultural products from five Japanese prefectures. China later widened its ban to cover 10 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

The latest import restrictions were imposed last month after the IAEA approved Japan's plans to discharge the treated water.

With inputs from Reuters