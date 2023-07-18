US citizen crosses into North Korea on border tour, says UN

A US citizen is thought to be in North Korean custody after crossing the Korean border during a tour without approval, the UN Command said on Tuesday.

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, where soldiers from both sides stand guard.

The UN Command said the citizen crossed the border "without authorisation".

A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/a6amvnJTuY — United Nations Command 유엔군사령부/유엔사 (@UN_Command) July 18, 2023

"We believe he is currently in DPRK [North Korean] custody and are working with our KPA [Korea's People's Army] counterparts to resolve this incident," it added.

Since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with armistice, not a peace treaty, the two countries remain technically at war, with a demilitarised zone flanking the heavily fortified border.

Soldiers on each side face off at the Joint Security Area north of Seoul, which is overseen by the UN Command.

It is also a popular tourist destination and hundreds of visitors tour the area each day on the South Korean side.

Former US president Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Panmunjom Truce Village in 2019 and even stood on North Korean soil by stepping across the demarcation line.

Defections between the two Koreas are rare but more common in the other direction, when North Koreans seeking to escape poverty and repression flee, typically across the northern land border into China.

The last time there was a defection at the JSA was in 2017, when a North Korean soldier drove a military Jeep then ran on foot across the demarcation line at Panmunjom.

He was shot by North Korean soldiers as they sought to prevent his escape, but after hours of surgery he survived.

"Panmunjom is the most likely site this American chose to cross into North Korea because it's the only location one could attempt such a move out of the whole JSA tour," Choi Gi Il, a professor of military studies at Sangji University in Wonju, told AFP.

It comes as relations between the two Koreas are at a low point, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased arms development, including tactical nuclear weapons.

Seoul and Washington have stepped up defence co-operation in response, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets.

On Tuesday, the allies held the first Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) meeting in Seoul, which aims to improve nuclear co-ordination and boost military readiness.

"As we speak, an American nuclear submarine is making port in Busan today, the first visit of American nuclear submarine in decades," White House Indo-Pacific co-ordinator Kurt Campbell said after the meeting.

The last time Washington deployed one of its nuclear-capable submarines to South Korea was in 1981.

Washington announced it would deploy a submarine capable of launching ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads to the Korean peninsula in April, while South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on a state visit. It did not specify when.

The move is likely to trigger a strong response from the North, which baulks at having US nuclear assets around the Korean peninsula.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, on Monday said such actions would only "make the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] go farther away" from potential talks.