Journalists and White House condemn attacks on US reporter who questioned Modi

Journalists on Tuesday responded to threats against a reporter who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's human rights issues during his state visit in Washington last week.

Sabrina Siddiqui is the White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal and was the only American journalist called on for a question during Mr Modi's press conference alongside US President Joe Biden last week, during which she asked the Prime Minister about human rights issues and freedoms in India.

“What steps are you and your government willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and uphold free speech?” she asked him.

Mr Modi responded by saying he was “surprised” by the question and claimed that there is no discrimination in India.

Wall Street Journal White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui asks India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions. Reuters

Siddiqui's questions made her the target of abuse online, with some attacks referencing her Muslim faith.

“She represented the White House press corps incredibly well and asked the questions that many of us had at the top of our lists,” said White House Correspondents Association president Tamara Keith in a statement.

“Unfortunately since then she has been subjected to intense online harassment, including from people with ties to the Prime Minister’s political party, questioning her motives, her religion and her heritage.”

The White House on Monday also condemned the online harassment Siddiqui was experiencing.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House “condemns any efforts of intimidation or harassment of a journalist or any journalist that is just trying to do their job”.

Mr Modi's visit stirred controversy in the US due to the reported growing repression of Muslims and other minorities in India, as well as other human rights offences, including the suppression of dissent.

A leader in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Malviya, tweeted suggestions that Siddiqui's question was politically “motivated” and part of a “toolkit gang” aimed at striking Mr Modi and the party.

“This is unacceptable,” Ms Keith said in response to this and other comments. “The WHCA stands by Sabrina and the questions she chose to ask.

“In a democracy, journalists shouldn’t be targeted simply for doing their jobs and asking questions that need to be asked.”

As President of SAJA, I want to add that @SabrinaSiddiqui asked a fair question, one PM Modi's team and anyone keeping track of news should have expected. His response and how Indian journalists haven't had the opp to ask him this in 9 years is what we should talk about more. https://t.co/SwTkfq95Sg — Mythili Sampathkumar (@MythiliSk) June 26, 2023

Mr Modi has rarely allowed interviews during his nine-year stretch as India's leader. He has also never held a solo press conference.