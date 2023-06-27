'Relentless expansion of Israeli settlements' must end, UN envoy says

The UN's special envoy for the Middle East said on Tuesday that Israeli settlements constitute a flagrant breach of international law, as he called for an end to their "relentless expansion".

During the monthly UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Tor Wennesland called on Israel to cease the advancement of all settlement activity immediately.

“I remain deeply troubled by the relentless expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, that fuels violence and is impeding access by Palestinians to their land and resources, reshaping the geography of the occupied West Bank and threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state,” said Mr Wennesland.

Earlier this month, Israel approved legislation to speed up the construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Weeks of violence have followed the announcement, with Israel launching a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin and Palestinian gunmen killing four settlers at a petrol station near a settlement.

In response to the latter, Israeli settlers engaged in rampages in a number of Palestinian towns and villages, drawing international condemnation. The Israeli government has denounced the attacks, calling them a form of “nationalist terrorism”.

“I welcome today’s calls between senior Israeli and Palestinian officials, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, in which, according to Israeli statements released to the media, Israel officials denounced recent settler attacks in the West Bank and recommitted to holding perpetrators accountable,” Mr Wennesland said.

But he added that the security deterioration on the ground is “extremely dangerous” and “seriously” undermines the Palestinian Authority.

“The choice is clear: either continue along the downward spiral of violence and provocations leading to a political vacuum; or turn towards constructive dialogue linked to concrete actions that can create hope and a political horizon,” he said.