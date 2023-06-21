Several buildings ablaze following Paris gas explosion

An explosion in Paris set several buildings on fire in the city's 5th arrondissement on Wednesday.

City officials told the public to avoid the area, near the Sorbonne University, as more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

The building where the explosion took place has partially collapsed, the city's prosecutor's office said.

While it was initially reported as a gas explosion, authorities said they couldn't immediately confirm the reason for the blast.

A makeshift hospital has been set up in a local restaurant, witnesses told Le Monde, while seven people were confirmed to be in a critical condition.

Nine others were reported injured but in a stable condition.

The neighbourhood, on the city's Left Bank, is home to popular attractions including the Latin Quarter and the Pantheon.

Paris Mayor Anne Hildago later arrived at the scene.

Large plumes of smoke were visible from across the city and nearby suburbs, while residents reported their buildings shook following the blast.

Explosion dans le 5eme arrondissement de Paris. Mon immeuble a tremblé pic.twitter.com/Czl4FBvFiQ — Raphael Salimi (@SalimiRaphael) June 21, 2023

Residents on Rue Saint-Jacques said they heard a “powerful explosion” before debris poured into their homes.

The Paris American Academy, next to a hospital, has been damaged by the fire, according to initial reports and footage from the scene.

The nearby Port-Royal station, part of the RER train service which links the city with nearby suburbs, is also out of service.