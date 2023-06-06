Attacks on civilian infrastructure must stop, UN chief says after Ukraine dam collapse

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for accountability after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine on Tuesday.

The collapse of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine triggered floods in Nova Kakhovka and 80 other towns and villages along the Dnipro River, sparking the evacuation of thousands as both Moscow and Kyiv blame the other for the destruction.

“Today's tragedy is yet another example of the horrific price of war on people,” Mr Guterres told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

“The floodgates of suffering have been overflowing for more than a year, and that must stop.”

He also warned of the added threat to Europe’s largest nuclear facility, Zaporizhzhia.

“Attacks against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure must stop,” Mr Guterres said. “And we must act to ensure accountability and respect for international humanitarian law.”

The Secretary General said the UN does not have access to independent information on the circumstances that led to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, but “one thing is clear: this is another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

“At least 16,000 people have already lost their homes with safe and clean drinking water supplies at risk for many thousands more,” he said, noting that the world body was co-ordinating with the government of Ukraine on relief action.

An emergency meeting of the Security Council requested by both Russia and Ukraine to discuss the dam will be held on Tuesday afternoon.