Child among seven killed in Mexico water park attack

Gunmen stormed a water park in central Mexico and killed six adults and a seven-year-old child, local authorities have said.

One other person was seriously wounded in the attack, according to municipal authorities in the city of Cortazar.

The surrounding state of Guanajuato in central Mexico has seen a surge in drug-related violence in recent years.

The gunmen stormed the La Palma swimming resort at 4.30pm local time on Saturday, the statement said.

They opened fire on swimmers before yanking out security cameras and damaging a shop.

Authorities are investigating a possible motive.

Army personnel and police have been deployed in a manhunt to find the perpetrators.

Footage from eyewitnesses showed victims collapsed on the floor and people running for cover from the gunfire.

Mexican news channels aired footage of panic-stricken adults and children still in swimwear - including pool floats - on the scene after the shooting.

The attack occurred on the last day of the spring school holidays.

The resort, abutting a university campus, was swarmed by military and state police after the attack.

Guanajuato, a thriving industrial state, has become one of Mexico's most violent due to the dispute between the Santa Rosa de Lima crime group and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, dedicated to fuel theft and drug trafficking.

Mexico has registered more than 350,000 murders since the government controversially deployed the army to fight drug cartels in 2006, most of them blamed on criminal gangs.