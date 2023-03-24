Rahul Gandhi: India's parliament disqualifies opposition leader

Congress party figurehead found guilty in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, at New Delhi airport on March 23. Reuters
Mar 24, 2023
Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s Congress party, has been disqualified from sitting as a member of parliament, a parliament statement said a day after a court found him guilty of defamation and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Gandhi, 52, was convicted on Thursday for a 2019 speech in which he referred to many thieves having the surname Modi. The court granted him bail immediately and suspended the sentence for a month.

His remarks created a furore and a criminal defamation case against him was filed by a legislator from Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in his home state of Gujarat.

The complainant, Purnesh Modi, said that the remarks defamed the entire Modi community. The surname is common in the western state.

- This is a developing story ...

Updated: March 24, 2023, 9:19 AM
