Trump grand jury likely to hear hush-money case next week

A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump over a hush-money payment made to an adult film star reportedly paused discussions on Thursday until next week, with the former president facing a possible indictment.

“If charges are brought at the conclusion, it will be because the rule of law and faithful execution of the district attorney's duty require it,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said in a letter to Congress.

An investigative grand jury in the Manhattan District Court is hearing evidence on a $130,000 hush-money payment Mr Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appears on CBS News's 60 Minutes programme in early March 2018. Reuters

Mr Cohen said the payment was made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to prevent her from speaking out about an alleged sexual encounter with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump called Daniels “horse face” and has denied such an encounter ever took place.

The grand jury in the Manhattan District Court usually meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. It did not convene on Wednesday this week and the court gave no explanation as to why.

News organisations reported on Thursday that the panel was discussing other matters not related to the Trump case.

The delays suggest any decision to indict the 2024 presidential candidate will not come until next week at the earliest.

If it was not properly accounted for, those responsible for the payment to Daniels could receive a misdemeanour charge for falsifying business records.

It could also lead to a felony charge if there was a demonstrated attempt to cover up a second crime, such as a breach of campaign finance rules.

“Everybody knows I'm 100 per cent innocent, including Bragg, but he doesn't care,” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social profile on Thursday.

If charged, Mr Trump would become the first former or sitting US president to be indicted.

A court officer stands guard as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at his office in New York. AP

Three House Republicans issued a letter to the Manhattan District on Monday accusing the court and Mr Bragg of a “politically motivated prosecution” against Mr Trump — an assertion the district called “unprecedented”.

“The letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Leslie Dubeck, the general counsel for Mr Bragg's office, wrote in a response.

“Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry.”

The Republicans' letter was sent after Mr Trump claimed — without evidence — that he would be arrested on Tuesday.

Sparsely attended pro-Trump protests took place, accompanied by a heavy police presence, in the days after Mr Trump made the claim.