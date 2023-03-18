Turkey hopes Black Sea grain deal can be extended for 120 days

Turkey is hoping a grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia can be extended for another 120 days.

The Black Sea grain initiative — vital to alleviating a global food crisis — expires just before midnight on Saturday, Istanbul time (1am on Sunday UAE).

"We are in touch with both Ukraine and Russia about extending the agreement under its original terms," said Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday.

"The deadline is approaching."

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said on Friday the world body was doing “everything possible” to ensure a full extension of the deal before it expires.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year saw Ukraine's Black Sea ports blocked by warships.

But a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, signed by both Kyiv and Moscow, has allowed for the safe passage of exports of critical grain supplies.

Ukraine was one of the world's top producers.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative has helped ease the global food crisis triggered by the conflict.

Commercial vessels including those part of Black Sea grain deal wait to pass the Bosphorus strait off the shores of Yenikapi in Istanbul, Turkey, in October 2022. Reuters

The original terms referred to by Mr Akar, according to the deal, were for the 120-day extensions to be automatically renewed for the same period unless one of the parties says otherwise.

The initial agreement was extended in November until March 18. It should in theory be extended another 120 days after it expires at 11.59pm Istanbul time on Saturday (12.59am UAE).

But on Monday, after a meeting with senior UN officials in Geneva, Moscow announced a proposal to extend the agreement for only 60 days.

Ukraine pointing out that the proposal differed from the period provided for in the original agreement, although Ukrainian officials were careful not to reject it out of hand.

UN hopes 'ships will flow'

"We very much hope that the initiative will continue and the ships will continue to flow," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

"Our further stance will be determined upon the tangible progress on normalisation of our agricultural exports, not (in) words, but in deeds," said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, who led the Russian delegation during Monday's talks with UN officials

Ukraine's infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that "Russia's position to extend the deal only for 60 (days) contradicts the document signed by Turkey and the UN".

"We're waiting for the official position of (the UN and Turkey) as the guarantors of the initiative," he said on Twitter.

Grateful to Türkiye as the signatory of the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative and personally to Minister Hulusi Akar for unwavering adherence to the previously signed Agreement and support of the extension for 120 days. https://t.co/QVIIwPQRhU — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) March 15, 2023

More than 29.1 million tonnes of grain have left Ukraine's ports since the original deal was signed last July, while only a fraction of the 260,000 tonnes of Russian fertiliser stored in European ports has been released.

In the meantime, wheat and corn prices have returned to their pre-war levels, although oilseeds such as rapeseed and sunflower are much lower.

"For the moment, the market is betting on the fact that it will get an extension of 120 days," Edward de Saint-Denis, a cereals trader with Plantureux, told AFP.

"If that is the case, the 60 days proposed by Moscow will be used to continue negotiations for a longer extension."

But Michael Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting, said 60 days was "not enough to charter a vessel and insure its cargo".

And if the deadline passes with no clear agreement on an extension, "it will be a risk factor", said Sebastien Poncelet, an analyst with agricultural markets specialist Agritel.

"The markets will take that into account," he said.