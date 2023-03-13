Bassem Awadallah treated in hospital as his hunger strike continues

Bassem Awadallah, who is serving a 15-year sentence for sedition in Jordan, was treated in a military hospital for health complications resulting from a three-week hunger strike, his lawyer said in a statement on Monday.

The dual US-Jordanian citizen was reportedly suffering from low blood pressure and low sugar levels, which led to his being taken to hospital for care that included a glucose injection. After treatment, he was returned to prison.

Awadallah's lawyer Michael Sullivan said that his client's health is worsening by the day.

The former envoy and top aide to King Abdullah II pled not guilty in 2021 to charges of sedition. He was sentenced to 15 years in jail and has since appealed, without success.

The US State Department in 2021 said it was “closely monitoring the case of Bassem Awadallah in Jordan” and has advised fairness and “humane treatment”.

Mr Sullivan claims that Jordanian officials did not notify Awadallah's family that he had been taken to hospital and that they were informed by the US embassy.

The National has contacted the State Department for comment.