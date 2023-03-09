Lights out in Ukraine as Russian strikes hit energy targets

The power went out in several parts of Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv, and the second-largest city of Kharkiv as Russia struck energy infrastructure targets.

As Russia continues to fight for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut, it has disrupted water, heating and electricity flow for millions of Ukrainians, on Thursday.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were registered in the south-western part of the city and rescue services were on their way. Some residents reported power cuts.

Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said there had been 15 strikes on the north-eastern city which borders Russia. "The occupiers once again targeted critical infrastructure facilities."

Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said "energy infrastructure" had been targeted and there were "problems" with electricity in some parts of the city.

The governor of Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the port city, triggering power cuts.

"As a result of a mass missile strike, an energy infrastructure site was hit in the region as well as residences," Mr Marchenko said on Telegram. He said anti-aircraft units had downed some missiles and new attacks could follow.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties. Electricity restrictions are in effect."

A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, is covered in mud as he returns from Bakhmut, on Wednesday. AP

In other parts of the country, including the region around Kyiv, officials warned residents to take shelter as air defence systems had been activated.

Following the barrage of attacks, General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook: "The enemy continued its attacks and has shown no sign of a letup in storming the city of Bakhmut."

"Our defenders repelled attacks on Bakhmut and on surrounding communities."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday that the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbas region was "our first priority".