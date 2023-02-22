China mine collapse: Xi Jinping orders search and rescue operation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday ordered a search and rescue mission for 50 people missing after a coalmine collapsed in northern China killing at least two, state media reported.

The accident happened on Wednesday afternoon and a preliminary investigation showed that more than 50 people were likely trapped in the mine, according to the emergency management authority, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three people had been pulled out of the collapsed mine, but two showed no sign of life, Xinhua reported.

Rescuers rushed to the scene immediately after the accident.

Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, as has media coverage of major incidents, many of which were once overlooked.

But accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax, especially at the most rudimentary sites.

At least 40 people were working underground when a gold mine in the northwestern Xinjiang region collapsed in December.

In 2021, 20 miners were rescued from a flooded coal mine in northern Shanxi province while two others died.

This is a developing story ...