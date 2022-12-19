Five dead in Toronto condo shooting

A police investigation is under way after five people were shot dead at a residential building near Toronto, Canada.

A gunman attacked the building in Vaughan, just north of the city, on Sunday evening. He was shot dead by police, York Regional Police said.

A sixth victim is in hospital in a serious condition.

"Horrendous scene," said police chief James MacSween, who added there is no remaining threat to the local community.

The suspect was not identified and it is unclear if he was a resident of the building.

There was no immediate comment from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Ontario officials.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada, which has much stricter gun control laws than the US.

It has proposed further restrictions following recent attacks in the US, including the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

A woman and her daughter place a heart on a fence at a growing memorial in front of the Debert School in Debert, Nova Scotia, after Lisa McCully, a teacher at the school, was killed in a mass shooting.

Twenty-two people were killed in a 2020 shooting in Novia Scotia, in what was Canada's worst mass shooting.

It banned assault weapons after the tragedy.

A pregnant woman and a school teacher were among the victims of a 13-hour shooting spree across 100km of countryside, where the gunman shot victims and set fires at 16 different locations.

The gunman, who masqueraded as a police officer, was later killed by police on horseback.

In 2018, two people were killed and 13 wounded when a gunman opened fire on restaurants in Toronto, before turning the gun on himself.