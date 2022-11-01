Modi to visit site of India bridge collapse that killed 134

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the site of a bridge collapse that killed at least 134 people.

The 233-metre bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi district in western Gujarat state snapped on Sunday.

Mr Modi will be visiting the site to review the search and rescue operation and later pay a visit to the government-run hospital on Tuesday afternoon to meet the injured.

Television channels showed clips of workers sprucing up the hospital, with a few walls and parts of ceilings given a fresh coat of paint and bedsheets changed in some wards.

The reports of the makeover drew criticism from several opposition parties, with the Indian National Congress saying the visit was a “photo op” for Mr Modi.

“They have no shame … so many people have died, and they are busy in event management,” the party said in a tweet.

The Victorian-era bridge had been closed for renovations for six months but was opened on October 26.

While the capacity of the bridge was reportedly 150 people, more than 500 tickets were sold, mostly to women and children who had gathered to perform rituals for the Hindu festival of Chhath puja and Gujarati new year.

It is believed that the old cables were unchanged during the renovation and snapped due to the excess weight.

US President Joe Biden on Monday extended his deepest condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the bridge collapse in India, and join the people of Gujarat in mourning the loss of too many lives cut short. In this difficult hour, we will continue to stand with and support the Indian people,” Mr Biden tweeted.

Police said everyone was accounted for but several agencies were still carrying out a search operation.

“It is suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river, so we resumed the operation with the help of our deep divers,” said VVN Prasanna Kumar, a National Disaster Response Force official.

In the capital Delhi, the country's apex court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition seeking a judicial investigation into the incident.

The Gujarat government has formed a five-member committee to investigate the incident but the petitioner has sought directions to appoint a Judicial Commission under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

The state police on late Monday arrested nine people including the managers of Gujarat-based Oreva Group, which had undertaken the renovation work, the ticket sellers at the bridge and security guards who failed to control the crowd.

Rescuers conduct search operation after the suspension bridge collapsed on Sunday. Reuters

Oreva Group specialises in wall clocks and electric bikes, but has no experience in infrastructure development.

It was awarded a 15-year contract to repair, maintain and manage the bridge, known as “Jhoolta Pul” or hanging bridge, in 2020.

The renovation started seven months ago. The company was bound by its contract to keep the bridge shut for at least eight to 12 months for maintenance and repairs but opened it early.

The group had also not secured permission to reopen the bridge and a test certificate for the structure from the municipality.

The incident has caused a ripple effect in other cities of Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad civic authorities have capped the number of visitors on a 300-metre-long foot bridge that was inaugurated by Mr Modi in August. In Dwarka, a temple town, a hanging bridge was closed.