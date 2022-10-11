Lebanon and Israel 'satisfied' with maritime deal terms, negotiators say

Negotiators from Lebanon and Israel have said they are satisfied with the terms of a US-mediated maritime border deal, paving the way for a historic agreement to be signed.

"If everything goes well, Amos Hochstein's efforts could imminently lead to a historic deal," Lebanon's lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters minutes after receiving the draft from the US official, who has been engaged in months of shuttle diplomacy to try and end the dispute.

On Tuesday morning, the head of Israel's National Security Council, Eyal Hulata, said that their demands had been met.

"All our demands were met, the changes that we asked for were corrected. We protected Israel's security interests and are on our way to an historic agreement," he said in a statement.

Although limited in scope, an agreement would ease security and economic concerns in both countries, whose shared history is rife with conflict.

The deal would resolve a territorial dispute in the eastern tip of the Mediterranean in an area where Lebanon aims to explore for natural gas, and near waters where Israel has already found commercially viable quantities of hydrocarbons.

Israel last week rejected last-minute amendments to the deal by Lebanon that briefly appeared to jeopardise long-standing efforts to reach an agreement.

Officials from both countries were in close contact through the US mediator over the past few days in an effort to resolve outstanding differences.

Lebanon's president said that a deal would not signify a "partnership" with Israel, a country Lebanon does not recognise and officially regards as an enemy.

"We are avoiding a sure-fire war in the region," Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last week.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar told Army Radio a signing date has not been set yet.

Israel is holding an election on November 1 and it is still unclear whether the accord would require parliament's approval.