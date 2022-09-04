Ten dead and at least 15 injured in Canada stabbings

Canadian police are on the hunt for two men believed to have killed 10 people and injured at least 15 in stabbings in the Saskatchewan province.

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson have been identified by police as the two suspects travelling in a black Nissan Rogue.

The stabbings were reported early in the morning and police issued a province-wide dangerous people alert at 8.20am.

By the afternoon, similar alerts were also issued in Saskatchewan's neighbouring provinces Alberta and Manitoba.

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said authorities did not know if the two men had changed vehicles.

“Their location and direction of travel is unknown,” Ms Blackmore said.

“It is horrific what has occurred in our province today.”

Ms Blackmore said police were still in the initial stages of the investigation, and trying to determine the relationship between the two suspects and whether they were known to police.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police F Division headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewan, on Sunday. AP

The attacks were at several locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating, they said.

Police said that some of the attacks appeared to have been planned by the suspects while others were random.

There may be more injured victims who took themselves to various hospitals, police said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it had called for more staff to help respond to the situation.