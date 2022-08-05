Eleven of the world's most spectacular sinkholes - in pictures

An enormous sinkhole, about 32 metres wide and twice as deep, appeared near a copper mine in Chile on Tuesday, leading experts to investigate what caused it.

So what does lead to these great holes in the earth?

Many are marvels of nature. According to National Geographic, natural sinkholes appear when soft underground rock under land is easily dissolved — usually by running water or rain.

Man-made sinkholes are typically found in urban centres, where development including buildings and roads compromises the underlying rock it had been built on.

According to the US Geological Survey, trapped rainwater plays its part. Sinkholes cased by rain are common in East Asia and can be deadly.

Geologists say it is hard to predict when the top layer of rock will collapse. The USGS estimates that sinkholes caused $300 million of damage a year in the US, but that figure could be higher.

