George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on Thursday on federal charges

The former US police officer who sparked global protest after murdering George Floyd, a black resident of Minneapolis in May 2020 in front of a crowd of horrified onlookers, will learn the length of his prison sentence on Thursday.

Derek Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 but his full term will be decided following appeals by his defence team.

His lawyers have pressed for better accommodation in jail while trying to keep his sentence below 25 years, which the prosecution is demanding.

The prosecution have argued that Chauvin’s actions were cold and calculating on the day that Floyd died.

Footage of the incident, which showed Chauvin compressing Floyd’s neck with his knee until he was unable to breathe, shocked the world and led to an international protest movement calling for an end to human rights abuses by police in the US.

Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge in Floyd's killing. US District Judge Paul Magnuson will make the final decision.

The defence has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin accepts responsibility for what he did, and has already received a 22-and-a-half-year prison sentence from a state court for murdering Floyd, who was 46 at the time of his death.

Attorney Eric Nelson wrote that Chauvin's “remorse will be made apparent to this Court”, suggesting Chauvin is expected to speak at Thursday's hearing.

Former US federal prosecutor Tom Heffelfinger said a judge could take such a statement into consideration during sentencing.

“This is his opportunity to say, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to, I didn’t think or whatever',” Mr Heffelfinger said. “In federal court, it is very much to the inmate’s advantage to be remorseful, and to demonstrate remorse, even more than at a state sentencing.”

In entering his federal plea, Chauvin for the first time admitted that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even as the black man pleaded, “I can't breathe”, and then became unresponsive — resulting in his death.

Chauvin, who is white, admitted that he not only wilfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure but used unreasonable force as a police officer during the May 2020 arrest.

Floyd's killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a reckoning over police brutality and racism.

For his own protection, Chauvin has been held in isolation in a room measuring three by three metres at the state's maximum security prison that he is allowed to leave for an average of one hour a day for exercise.

Chauvin's plea deal calls for him to serve the federal sentence at the same time as the state one, and to serve it in federal prison. He is expected to serve more time behind bars than he would have faced on the state sentence alone.

However, experts say Chauvin might be safer, and live under fewer restrictions, in a federal prison. His security level and final destination will be up to the US Bureau of Prisons, which could send him anywhere in the country.

With credit for good time in the federal system, he could serve anywhere from 17 years to 21 and a quarter years behind bars, assuming the judge sticks to the range in the plea agreement.

In the state system alone, Chauvin could have become entitled to parole after about 15 years.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — were convicted in February of federal civil rights charges in Floyd's killing. Mr Magnuson has not set sentencing dates for them.

Lane is also due to be sentenced on September 21 after pleading guilty in state court to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Thao and Kueng turned down plea deals and are due to be tried in state court October 24 on aiding and abetting charges.