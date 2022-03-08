McDonald's restaurants in Russia to temporarily close

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

McDonald's said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all 847 of its restaurants in Russia, increasing pressure on other global brands to pause operations in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The closure of the McDonald’s restaurants is likely to hold particular significance for Russia, where the first location to open in central Moscow in 1990 became a symbol of flourishing American capitalism as the Soviet Union fell.

McDonald's said it would continue to pay salaries to its 62,000 employees in Russia. Because of its large size and global reach, the chain is often copied by other companies if it takes a stance on an issue or makes a major operational change.

“If they decide to do something, then probably others will follow,” said international franchise consultant William Edwards.

Major global brands, including McDonald's and Pepsi, have been pressured to pause their operations in Russia by several bodies, including New York state's pension fund.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation".

McDonald's opened in Pushkin Square 32 years ago as the Soviet Union was collapsing. That new restaurant represented the thawing Cold War tension at a time when some young Russians were desperate to buy blue jeans and other Americana.

“It's impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia,” McDonald's chief executive Chris Kempczinski said in a note emailed companywide on Tuesday and posted on the company's website.

“We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts. We will also closely monitor the humanitarian situation.”

Of its nearly 850 Russian locations, 84 per cent are owned by the company and the rest are run mostly by one Moscow-based franchisee, Rosinter Restaurants Holding.