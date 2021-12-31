New Year's Eve 2021: Celebrations around the world - in pictures

More from The National:
UAE at 50: Why 2021 has been a year like no other
Top 6 UAE space moments in 2021, from Hope Probe to first female astronaut
94 notables we lost in 2021: from Prince Philip and Sarah Harding to Dilip Kumar
Migration in Europe: how the crisis shifted shape in 2021
A look back at 2021's biggest stories from around the world
The best photographs of 2021: striking images of the world's biggest events
Image 1 of 49
More from The National:
A year in pop culture: 20 of the biggest viral and celebrity moments of 2021
Fashion highlights of 2021: the best style moments of the year
Our 13 favourite television shows of 2021: 'Squid Game' to 'Mare of Easttown'
The best-selling smartphones of 2021
A year in motoring: the 11 best cars of 2021
The National staff photographers' best images of 2021
Image 1 of 40
Updated: December 31st 2021, 1:49 PM