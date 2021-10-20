Facebook plans name change as trust for brand falls in Middle East

Facebook is planning a rebrand just months after leaked documents showed trust in the company has fallen in the Middle East.

The social media giant, facing intense scrutiny over its business practices, is expected to rebrand with a name that focuses on the metaverse, according to tech publication The Verge.

Mark Zuckerberg is expected to discuss the name change and rebrand at the company’s conference on October 28.

Read More Mark Zuckerberg’s former adviser hails Facebook whistleblower

Distrust of Facebook has been on the rise for the past few years globally and in May leaked documents from a Dubai-based Facebook employee showed popularity for the social media giant is on the decline in the Middle East.

The documents showed from the start of the May conflict in Israel, the metric among Instagram users in Facebook’s Middle East and North Africa region hit at its lowest ever. Approval for the company fell almost five percentage points in a week, according to the research.

“The biggest changes came from Qatar, Jordan, Palestine and Saudi Arabia,” the presentation stated.

Users across the region, according to the document, felt the company was censoring and silencing them. Despite the lowering approval ratings, WhatsApp is still widely used and trusted regionally. A PWC poll taken annually found the messaging service consistently had the highest reach of any social platform in the region.

According to the most recent data, 75 per cent of nationals surveyed in seven nations across the region – Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the UAE – used the service, as did businesses and governmental agencies. Egypt is Facebook's ninth-largest market globally.

Service unchanged

According to The Verge, the renaming would likely leave the original Facebook app and service unchanged in their branding, but the app would be positioned under a parent company that counts other billion-user brands, such as Instagram and WhatsApp, in its portfolio.

Google already operates a similar structure with its Alphabet Inc parent. Google made the decision to change its structure in 2015 encompassing not just the search engine in its company but including video, driverless tech and AI under its massive portfolio.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment, saying the company doesn’t “comment on rumour or speculation”.

Mr Zuckerberg, who co-founded the social network in 2004, said the key to Facebook’s future lies with the metaverse concept – the idea that users will live, work and exercise inside a virtual universe. The company’s Oculus virtual reality headsets and service are an instrumental part of realising that vision.

“In the coming years, I expect people will transition from seeing us primarily as a social media company to seeing us as a metaverse company,” Mr Zuckerberg said in July. “In many ways the metaverse is the ultimate expression of social technology.”

The concept of a metaverse was originally created by sci-fi novelist Neal Stephenson. It describes a virtual world people can escape to from the dystopian and real world.

Facebook has been consistently under fire from regulators, lawmakers and activists. Whistle-blower Frances Haugen shared thousands of company documents with regulators and the Wall Street Journal. The documents detailed Facebook’s struggle with moderating its content and alleged adverse mental health effects of its photo-sharing app Instagram.

Ultimately, a rebrand of the company could help shield Facebook's products, like WhatsApp, from the intense scrutiny the company is currently under.