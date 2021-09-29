Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Wednesday appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as his new prime minister, a crucial step in leading the country out of an ongoing political crisis.

Ms Bouden is the first woman to hold the position of prime minister in Tunisia's history and the first female prime minister in the Arab world.

Born in 1958 in the central Kairouan Governorate, Ms Bouden is a professor of higher education at the National School of Engineers in Tunis, specialising in geosciences.

She steps into the role at a time of great uncertainty, 67 days after Mr Saied took the unprecedented step to freeze parliament, sack the previous government and assume exclusive control over the country gripped by political deadlock and economic strain.

One week ago, the president suspended much of the constitution and said he would rule by decree, a move that sparked major protests over the weekend.

A political outsider, Ms Bouden ascends to the premiership from her role running a plan tasked with implementing World Bank programs at the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry. Since 2011, she has served as director general in charge of quality at the Higher Education Ministry.

She also held the position of head of the Purpose Action Unit in the same ministry, and was assigned a task at the office of the then higher education minister, Shehab Boden, in 2015.

This is a developing story...