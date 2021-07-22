Injuries reported in Gaza City following explosion

At least 10 people were injured and taken to hospital after an explosion in Gaza City on Thursday morning, local media reported.
Witnesses said plumes of smoke were seen rising near Omar Al Mukhtar Street and Al Zawiya market after the blast in the Palestinian territory's main city.
The Gaza interior ministry said the cause of the explosion was being investigated. Police, civil defence and ambulance teams were working to evacuate the injured from the site, the ministry said on Twitter.
تصريح صحفي (أولي):— وزارة الداخلية الفلسطينية (@moigovps) July 22, 2021
انفجار في منطقة سوق الزاوية بمدينة غزة قبل قليل أدى لوقوع إصابات وأضرار، وقوات الشرطة والدفاع المدني والإسعاف تقوم بالتعامل مع الحدث؛ لإخلاء المصابين والتحقيق في أسباب الانفجار.
إياد البزم
المتحدث باسم وزارة الداخلية والأمن الوطني
الخميس 22 يوليو 2021 pic.twitter.com/XsCWqjDBxP
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Watch: Davos 2021 panel discusses the future of work for women
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
- set out well ahead of time
