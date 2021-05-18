Yas Island's 40,000-capacity du Arena renamed Etihad Park

The Yas Island venue has hosted the likes of Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Eminem, Rihanna and Katy Perry.

Etihad Airways will take over the naming rights to Yas Island’s 40,000-capacity venue.

Known to UAE concertgoers as du Arena, the Middle East’s largest outdoor venue will now be called Etihad Park.

The Yas Island venue has become synonymous with A-list concerts, hosting the likes of Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Eminem, Rihanna and Katy Perry over the years.

The deal is part of a larger partnership announced between Etihad Airways and entertainment company Flash Entertainment, which owns the venue.

It comes after the national airline agreed to the naming rights for Yas Island’s 18,000-capacity venue, Etihad Arena.

“Expanding our portfolio of Abu Dhabi partners to further promote Yas Island as a leisure destination is an honour,” said Tony Douglas, group chief executive of Etihad Aviation Group.

“Following government safety guidelines in response to the Covid pandemic, we look forward to jointly announcing with Flash Entertainment an exciting calendar of events.”

John Lickrish, chief executive of Flash Entertainment, said the venue has hosted more than 1.5 million fans since 2009.

“At Flash Entertainment, we are working hard to ensure the safe return of live events and look forward to welcoming fans to the Etihad Park soon,” he said.

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

