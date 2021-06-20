UAE to have 80 per cent of court services held remotely by end of 2021, says Sheikh Mohammed

The UAE aims to hold more than 80 per cent of court sessions remotely by the end of the year.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, made the ambitious announcement on Sunday.

It follows a widespread adoption of remote and virtual work practices by the government and the private sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our goal is to be the fastest, best and fairest in judicial services Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed said the goal was to make the UAE's judicial system the best in the world.

"The UAE has succeeded in adopting remote litigation systems during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Sheikh Mohammed on social media.

"Today we directed the Ministry of Justice to have more than 80 per cent of remote litigation sessions permanently before the end of 2021. Our goal is to be the fastest, best and fairest in judicial services."

More details are expected in the next few weeks.

The announcement came on the same day that Abu Dhabi established a court to hear financial disputes involving claims of less than Dh500,000 ($136,125) to free up other courts for more serious matters. Abu Dhabi Judicial Department said labour disputes, unpaid wages, commercial and civil cases will be handled by the court.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, ordered the court be established and the fast-track system will pass judgments within 15 days of the case being registered.

The UAE, meanwhile, was one of the quickest in the world to embrace the move to virtual services and enable work from home as the pandemic forced people from offices in March 2020.

Authorities quickly turned the challenge into an opportunity - and courts were at the centre of the transformation.

Last June it was revealed that Dubai’s Labour Court dealt with about 3,000 employment disputes through video conference since the pandemic began in March.

Judge Jamal Al Jaberi, Chief Justice of Dubai Labour Court, said attendance at the remote, online hearings had been impressive.

“Even after we are fully back to court, online hearings will continue,” he said.

