Sultan Al Neyadi to begin journey back to Earth at 5.05pm on Saturday

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will begin his journey back to Earth at 5.05pm on Saturday, UAE space chiefs have confirmed.

Dr Al Neyadi is due to splash down off the coast of Florida at 8.58am, UAE time, on Sunday, bringing to a close a historic six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

He will be joined on the trip home by three Crew-6 colleagues, Nasa astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Dr Al Neyadi arrived on the ISS on March 3, following in the footsteps of the country's first man in space, Hazza Al Mansouri.

He has etched his name in the record books by embarking on the Arab world's first long-duration space mission.

He also made history as the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre announced the timings of his momentous return trip on Thursday.

The UAE public can watch Dr Al Neyadi's remarkable voyage from 400km above Earth live through the MBRSC website, at www.mbrsc.ae/live.

Sultan returns to Earth

Saturday, September 2

Live coverage of undocking procedure from 3pm, with undocking scheduled for 5.05pm.

Sunday, September 3

Live coverage from 8.30am. Scheduled splashdown, no earlier than 8.58am.

Dr Al Neyadi spent his time on the station conducting more than 200 science investigations and outreach activities.

He will spend his first few days back on Earth undergoing medical tests in the US, before returning to the UAE to attend celebrations.

He will then travel back to the US for more mission debriefing.

Once he is in the UAE for a more extended stay, he will participate in nationwide roadshows to share his experiences.

بدأنا المهمة زملاء واليوم نختمها إخوة..



من أجمل الأشياء اللي تحققت لي خلال هذه الأشهر الستة هي أني كسبت عائلة ثانية.. كسبت إخوة عشت معهم اللحظات الحلوة والصعبة.. تبادلنا الخبرات.. تشاركنا عاداتنا وثقافاتنا.. وصنعنا ذكريات لا تنسى 🤍 pic.twitter.com/07KaDa01RK — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 31, 2023

'I gained a new family'

The father-of-six, from Al Ain, paid tribute to his crew mates on Thursday as he gears up for an emotional homecoming.

He spoke of the close bonds he had developed with his fellow astronauts during his months in space, saying he had "gained a new family".

"We began the mission as crewmates, but now we're brothers," Dr Al Neyadi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Over the last 6 months, I gained a new family - with whom I shared expertise, traditions, and cultures, and experienced beautiful and challenging moments while creating unforgettable memories together."

The astronaut has sought to enlighten and entertain during his milestone mission.

Dr Al Neyadi has compiled a stellar collection of out-of-this-world snapshots of Earth since landing on the ISS.

His eye-catching photography includes images of an active volcano in the Philippines as well as wildfires raging across Southern Europe and a cyclone as it gathered strength in the Arabian Sea.

He has also shared a wide variety of images of the UAE, including his hometown of Umm Ghafa in Al Ain.

The intrepid traveller has taken part in a number of live calls with school pupils from the ISS, offering unique insights into life in space.

He also used his social media accounts to educate the public on his daily activities.

During one recent live call from space, Dr Al Neyadi told how he had gained a new appreciation for the natural wonders of Earth.

“Oxygen on Earth is free. Sunlight and everything are taken for granted, but on the ISS we have to continuously recycle these resources, so the new definition I have after coming here is that we have to preserve the environment,” he said.

Dr Al Neyadi had initially been due to depart the ISS on Friday.

The return trip was delayed to help Nasa and SpaceX adjust their flight schedules.

Crew-7, who will be the next space team to reside on the ISS, had their launch pushed back by a day, causing the schedule to be changed.