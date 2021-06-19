Two injured in Abu Dhabi bulding fire as probe continues

Firefighters swiftly brought the blaze under control

Related: Firefighters bring late-night building blaze in Abu Dhabi under control

Two people were in injured in a blaze that tore through an Abu Dhabi building on Friday.

Authorities on Saturday confirmed the injuries and said an investigation was ongoing.

Read More

Fire broke out in the morning at the under construction building at the Sharjah's waterfront in Taawun area in Sharjah on June 17,2021. Pawan Singh / The National.Fire in Sharjah breaks out in high-rise sending smoke pluming across waterfront

The fire ripped through a 12-storey building in the Al Manoura area of the capital.

Firefighters responded swiftly, closed off roads, diverted traffic and evacuated the building.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence on Saturday said investigators were still probing how it started

Police called on businesses to follow health and safety regulations.

Published: June 19, 2021 06:31 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Lung cancer is responsible for seven per cent of all UAE cancer cases, 90 per cent of which are caused by smoking. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE becomes only second country in world to approve key lung cancer drug

Health
The new Google Store in Chelsea, New York. Photo: Google

Take a look inside Google's first physical retail store

Lifestyle
Vladimir Vukovic's sense of smell and taste are still badly affected five months after catching Covid-19. Courtesy Vladimir Vukovic

Long Covid sufferers tell of perfume that smells like sewage

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi temporarily suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
Most Read