Two injured in Abu Dhabi bulding fire as probe continues
Firefighters swiftly brought the blaze under control
Two people were in injured in a blaze that tore through an Abu Dhabi building on Friday.
Authorities on Saturday confirmed the injuries and said an investigation was ongoing.
The fire ripped through a 12-storey building in the Al Manoura area of the capital.
Firefighters responded swiftly, closed off roads, diverted traffic and evacuated the building.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence on Saturday said investigators were still probing how it started
Police called on businesses to follow health and safety regulations.
Published: June 19, 2021 06:31 PM