Roadworks likely to cause delays until Friday in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Residents and visitors can use The Palm Monorail free of charge until work is completed

Residents in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah are being told to expect to delays over the next two days because of roadworks.

Nakheel community management issued a notice that roadworks would be carried out at the Palm Jumeirah exit road between Marina Residences and Nakheel Mall from 12.01am on Wednesday, June 9.

“The work, which is beyond our control, will continue 24 hours a day and is expected to be completed within 48 hours. There will be no interruption to any services during this time,” the Nakheel statement said.

“Please allow time for journeys, follow the diversions in place and drive safely.

“Residents and visitors can use The Palm Monorail free of charge until the roadworks are completed.”

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also tweeted to explain that the work was because of “urgent underground repair work on service line”.

The RTA advised drivers to exercise caution.

Updated: June 9, 2021 12:34 PM

