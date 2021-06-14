Partial road closures on Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Al Mubarak Street

Khalifa Al Mubarak Street in Abu Dhabi which runs alongside Al Bateen Beach will face partial lane closures until Thursday 5am. Sammy Dallal / The National

Partial closures on Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Al Mubarak Street that started on Monday at 7am will continue until Thursday morning.

The left lane of the street which runs alongside Al Bateen Beach will be closed until 2am on Tuesday, said the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Once the left lane opens, the right lane will be closed until 5am on Thursday.

The reason for the closure was not disclosed.

إغلاق جزئي على شارع خليفة المبارك - أبوظبي

من الأثنين 14 يونيو 2021 إلى الخميس 17 يونيو 2021

Partial Road Closure on Khalifa Al Mubarak Street - Abu Dhabi

From Monday, 14 June 2021 To Thursday, 17 June 2021 pic.twitter.com/tyhAit7WbQ — "ITC" مركز النقل المتكامل (@ITCAbuDhabi) June 13, 2021

The specs: 2018 Audi R8 V10 RWS Price: base / as tested: From Dh632,225 Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 540hp @ 8,250rpm Torque: 540Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.4L / 100km

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

