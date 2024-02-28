Dubai International Boat Show 2024 sets sail

The popular Dubai International Boat Show is back for its 30th year.

Luxury yachts synonymous with the lifestyles of the super-rich will be on display in Dubai Harbour from Wednesday until Sunday.

This year's theme is the marine industry's focus on sustainability.

It will shine a spotlight on the Dubai Reef project, announced at Cop28, which aims to increase sea life eightfold, improve the sustainability of fishermen’s livelihoods and attract eco-tourism.

Where and when is the boat show taking place?

The event runs from Wednesday, February 28 to Sunday, March 3 at Dubai Harbour and is open daily from 3pm to 8pm.

What will be there?

This year's boat show will feature more than 1,000 brands and 200-plus boats from internationally renowned shipyards.

At least 46 boat launches and exhibitors from 55 countries are expected at the high-profile annual industry gathering, organised by Dubai World Trade Centre.

Boats will be on display from globally renowned shipyards including Azimut, Sunseeker Gulf, Gulf Craft, Finnmaster, HP Watermakers, Oceano and Althaus Yachts.

How much does it cost to attend?

A one-day pass costs Dh45 ($12) and an all-day pass, giving you access throughout the event, costs Dh100.

Last year's Dubai International Boat Show featured an array of more than 175 yachts and other luxury vessels worth more than Dh2.5 billion.

“As the Dubai International Boat Show embarks on a new chapter in its illustrious history for its 30th edition this year, the event continues to be a comprehensive platform for premiering innovations and welcoming new maritime companies and brands into the local industry,” said Saeed Mohammed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council and senior adviser to the Dubai International Boat Show.

Last word in luxury

The Middle East is currently home to more than 12 per cent of the world’s superyacht fleet, while the market is projected to grow in value from $306 million in 2022 to $481 million by 2028, according to state news agency Wam.

The Mena region was also estimated to be the second-highest fleet-to-billionaire ratio in the world, boat show organisers said.

"Globally, we have seen nautical capitals such as the UAE leverage the full potential of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, the Internet of Things and big data to strengthen their offerings and set new industry benchmarks,” said Riju George, group director of exhibitions with Dubai World Trade Centre.

More than Dh2.5 billion worth of vessels were on display at the Dubai International Boat Show 2023, held at Dubai Harbour. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

“The Dubai International Boat Show has always reflected the innovative spirit of the city that hosts it."

Last year's show featured Dh2.5 billion worth of boats, including 35 superyachts.

While Russia's invasion of Ukraine was fresh in the memory along with the global cost-of living crisis playing havoc with various sectors, industry insiders were quick to tell The National how business was booming.

The large turnout of superyachts was a sign of how Dubai and the UAE was outperforming other areas when it came to hosting international events last year, said one of the show’s organisers.

“This [Dubai] is the new world, this is the nucleus and epicentre of international events right now,” said Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president of Dubai World Trade Centre, organisers of the exhibition.

“If you’re not here, then you’re not part of what’s happening next in the world.”

The theme of last year's show at Dubai Harbour was technology and innovation, concepts that organisers said were shaping the future of the sector.