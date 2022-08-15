UAE weather: passengers urged to check with airlines over possible sandstorm disruption

Airline passengers planning to fly from the UAE this week are being urged to monitor schedules for potential disruption caused by poor weather and deteriorating visibility.

Operations were largely unaffected at Dubai International Airport on Monday morning, despite blowing sand and dust blanketing much of the city and visibility falling to only 500 metres in some areas.

Several flights from Dubai were delayed by about 50 minutes on Monday morning, but any disruption caused by the weather was kept to a minimum.

The National Centre for Meteorology issued a warning about poor weather conditions around Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Bateen Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai because of blowing and suspended dust leading to horizontal visibility being reduced to just 1,000m.

Emirates airline and Flydubai urged passengers to check their websites before heading to the airport in case of delays or cancellations.

“Due to the adverse weather in Dubai some of our flights are delayed or have been cancelled,” a statement said on Flydubai’s Facebook page.

“Before you set off for the airport, please check the status of your flight here: https://www.flydubai.com/en/plan/flight-status.

“If your flight has been cancelled, you can contact your Travel Agent or visit the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com to rebook on another flydubai flight or to arrange a refund.

“Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport."

Emirates airline said passengers should make sure their contact details with the airline are up to date to receive the latest information.

“Sandstorms and heavy dust in Dubai may cause disruption to some Emirates flights arriving and departing at Dubai International on August 15,” said an Emirates spokesperson.

“Emirates urges customers to check their flight status on http://www.emirates.com/english/plan_book/flight_status/flightstatus.aspx for the latest information regarding their flights and to ensure their contact details are updated on emirates.com via the “manage my booking” tab to receive notifications.

“Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance and will not be compromised.”

A day of haze and low visibility on Sunday forced at least 10 inbound flights at Dubai to be diverted to other airports.

A low-pressure weather system with the potential to bring heavy rain and a repeat of the flash floods that affected Fujairah and the Northern Emirates in late July appears to be weakening.

Rain was most likely to fall in the east and south of the UAE by mid-afternoon, the NMC said.

Dusty conditions will continue for the coming days, with winds of up to 40 kilometres an hour expected in parts of the country.

Rain is also expected to cause a drop in temperatures in the second part of the week.