Next steps for Hope probe’s mission to Mars

na pic 1 This image taken by the Hope probe's ultraviolet spectrometer (one of its three scientific instruments) shows sunlight reflecting off the extended cloud of atomic hydrogen gas that surrounds the planet Mars. The sunlight is visible only as a dark disk hidden inside the fog of gas. The Emirates Mars Mission team said that no other mission have made such kind of recordings before. Courtesy: Emirates Mars Mission (Emirates Mars Mission)

The Emirates Mars Mission is moving into its next phase, gathering data that will help scientists to study the atmosphere and weather of the Red Planet.

The Hope probe, which started orbiting Mars on February 9, activated its instruments on April 10, and has already sent back thousands of images.

Now, the orbiter will spend two years collecting extensive data on gases, including hydrogen, oxygen and carbon monoxide, that surround the planet.

The data will help scientists to understand why and how Mars, which may have once supported ancient life, lost most of its atmosphere.

“Following a successful cruise to Mars, a near-perfect Mars orbit insertion manoeuvre and our transition from Hope’s capture orbit to our science orbit, we have completed our commissioning, calibration and testing phase,” said the project’s director, Omran Sharaf.

“I am delighted to be able to report that the Mars Hope probe is perfectly positioned to commence its two-year science mission.”

Until today the science instruments have collected numerous images which have been used to test their performance and readiness. This composite image highlights the type of data that EXI will be routinely collecting now that the science phase of EMM’s mission has started. pic.twitter.com/2fF2Qwg9gq — Sarah Al Amiri (@SarahAmiri1) May 23, 2021

Recent images taken by the ultraviolet spectrometer, one of Hope’s instruments, shows sunlight reflecting off an extended cloud of atomic hydrogen gas that surrounds the planet.

Hope was able to capture the phenomenon because its unique 25-degree elliptical orbit allows it to study the planet at different times of the day.

The ultraviolet spectrometer has sent 14,000 spectral-spatial images of the atmosphere.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, said it was capable of collecting "a lot of new data".

“The atomic hydrogen is formed by sunlight splitting water in the lower atmosphere, then diffuses to the upper atmosphere and escapes to space,” she said.

“The hydrogen is thickest close to Mars, circling the planet with a bright ring of light, and becomes thinner and dimmer further away.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23

The spacecraft’s other instruments include an infrared spectrometer and the eXploration imager, a high-resolution camera.

The infrared spectrometer has been collecting data since the spacecraft’s arrival at Mars.

It will measure surface and atmospheric temperatures and gather data on ice, dust and water vapour.

A newly released image taken by the instrument shows the temperature of the planet.

"This Emirs [infrared spectrometer] image acquired on March 5 from an altitude of about 15,000km showcases the temperature in the same region at different altitudes," Ms Al Amiri said.

This image was taken by the infrared spectrometer, another instrument on the Hope probe, from an altitude of about 15,000 kilometres. The image shows the surface temperature, left, centred on the Tharsis region of Mars. Dawn can be seen to the right. An elevated night-time atmospheric temperature at an altitude of 25km, right, is also observed over the Tharsis region. Emirates Mars Mission

“In the surface temperature image, centred on the Tharsis region of Mars, dawn can be seen towards the right side.

“The low surface temperatures observed are due to the dusty nature of the Martian surface.

“An elevated night-time atmospheric temperature at 25km altitude is also observed over the Tharsis region.”

The eXploration imager has taken more than 500 images of the planet since the transition to science orbit took place in early April.

The imager is now mapping water ice clouds in the atmosphere as Mars enters its cloudy season.

A belt of clouds forms near the planet’s equator in the northern hemisphere during spring and summer, and the Hope probe will be able to measure it.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

THE SPECS Engine: six-litre W12 twin-turbo Transmission: eight-speed dual clutch auto Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh940,160 (plus VAT) On sale: Q1 2020

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

QUALIFYING RESULTS 1. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1 minute, 35.246 seconds.

2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:35.271.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 1:35.332.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.497.

5. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:35.571.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:35.815.

7. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:35.963.

8. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:36.046.

9. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:36.065.

10. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:36.242. Eliminated after second session 11. Esteban Ocon, France, Renault, 1:36.359.

12. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:36.406.

13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:36.631.

14. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:38.248. Eliminated after first session 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.075.

16. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:37.555.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:37.863.

18. George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.045.

19. Pietro Fittipaldi, Brazil, Haas Ferrari, 1:38.173.

20. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams Mercedes, 1:38.443.

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

