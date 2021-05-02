On the ground with the UAE’s 100 Million Meals volunteer heroes in Jordan

Recession and unemployment are making Ramadan in Jordan a difficult one this year, but the UAE's 100 Million Meals campaign is helping to ease the hardships confronting many Jordanians trying to put iftar on the table.

On the southern outskirts of Amman last week, employees of the Jordan Food Bank were packing cheese, halawa, cooking oil, sugar, tuna and other canned food in large cardboard boxes adorned with the UAE flag.

“Many people only have bread and tea for their iftar,” said Kawther Al Qatarneh, president of Jordan Food Bank, president of the Jordan Food Bank, which is overseeing co-ordination with its UAE partners.

“These parcels will help.”

"You are safe in your house and you have food, but many people are not"

Jordan is one of dozens of countries served by the initiative started by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to provide 100 million meals in the Middle East, Africa and Asia throughout Ramadan.

Ramadan started a few days after Jordan’s centennial on April 11. The nation of 10 million people celebrated and the streets of Amman and other major cities were adorned with flags.

At about the same time, a dispute in the Jordanian royal family prompted international calls for continued stability.

The recession that started last year shows little signs of easing, despite the recent relaxation of coronavirus rules.

This week, the authorities eased an all-day curfew starting on Friday, restricting it to just the hours between 7pm and 6am, and allowed worshippers to go to the mosque for most prayers, after having banned evening and Friday prayers.

Ms Al Qatarneh said one parcel funded by the UAE scheme would be enough for a five-person family for the whole of Ramadan.

The parcels will mostly go to needy Syrian refugees and Jordanians.

Ms Al Qatarneh said it gave her “a great and thankful feeling” to have seen people's smiles as they received parcels.

Reminding people that there is much hardship in the region, she said: “You are safe in your house and you have food, but many people are not."

One distributor, Sael Khleifat, came to the food bank in a van to receive 50 parcels for a charity he oversees in Wadi Musa, near the ancient ruins of Petra.

Food packed included cheese, halawa, cooking oil, sugar, tuna and other canned food. Amy McConaghy / The National

Unemployment is officially at 24 per cent, a record in Jordan.

The authorities increased this year’s emergency assistance budget to help poor families by 38 per cent to $280 million.

Construction worker Hamady Khalaf said he has been more or less jobless since the pandemic started last year.

“There has been less work,” he said as he stood in front of the food bank waiting for his UAE-labelled package.

He said he had no choice but to seek assistance from the charity.

On April 17, the authorities said low-income families, refugees, orphans and widows in Jordan, Egypt and Pakistan had started receiving food to help them prepare meals throughout the holy month.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which organised the 100 Million Meals campaign, has joined international and local partners in each beneficiary country.

The Initiatives and the UN World Food Programme will also distribute cash vouchers to the needy in Palestine and refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh.

The vouchers can be used at local food banks.

The UAE officially reached its Dh100 million target for the 100 Million Meals campaign in just 10 days.

A website allowed the public to donate as little as Dh10 to fund 10 meals, rising to Dh500 or more.

The total was reached thanks to the generosity of 185,000 donors inside and outside the Emirates.

Upcoming games SUNDAY Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton (5.30pm)

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

