Manchester City FC to promote Expo 2020 Dubai with new deal

Expo 2020 Dubai and City Football Group have struck a deal that will see the event become the official exhibition partner of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Expo 2020 will also become official partner of Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC.

The World Fair - which runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 - will welcome millions of visitors from more than 190 countries, spanning innovation, culture, art, music, food and sport.

We are looking forward to unveiling a Manchester City presence at the Expo Roel de Vries, City Football Group

Clubs in the wider City Football Group network - including New York City FC, Melbourne City FC and Yokohama F Marinos - will also promote the 182-day event.

There are just 94 days to go before the event is unveiled to the world.

Last week, organisers said the expo was an opportunity to relaunch many global sectors including tourism after the impact of the pandemic.

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales & marcomms officer for Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Both Expo 2020 and City Football Group are passionate about bringing people together to create meaningful change in important areas, such as youth empowerment, gender equality and inclusion, as well as the use of technology for good.

“As Manchester City’s official exhibition partner and Mumbai City FC’s official partner, we are excited to see how the powerful, universal language of football can inspire millions around the globe to be part of a truly exceptional World Expo and a historic milestone for our vast region.

“This partnership is an exciting addition to Expo 2020’s involvement with a number of leading sports across the globe, including our official sponsorship of Formula 1 and Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals – with more sporting collaborations to be announced soon.”

Roel de Vries, City Football Group’s group chief operating officer, added: “Partnering with Expo 2020 and exploring its wealth of expertise will provide a fantastic opportunity for the Club to develop its knowledge across many areas.

“We are also looking forward to unveiling a Manchester City presence at the Expo where we will showcase on a global stage how the Club is leading the way in the football industry.”

