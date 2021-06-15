First images released of Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House under construction

Construction work is well under way on Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House, the multi-faith place of worship that brings religions together.

New images of the site show the foundations of the church, mosque and synagogue on Saadiyat Island.

The names of the houses of worship have been revealed as Imam Al Tayeb Mosque, St Francis Church, and Moses ben Maimon Synagogue.

The project, which also includes a cultural centre, will welcome visitors to worship, learn and engage in dialogue.

More to follow