Coronavirus: UAE records 2,291 new cases and one death

Live updates: follow the latest news on Omicron

The UAE reported 2,291 new coronavirus cases and 1,014 recoveries on Sunday.

Officials said one person died in the past 24 hours from complications.

The country has recorded 843,030 cases, 776,186 recoveries and 2,240 deaths since the first Covid-19 case was detected in the Emirates on January 29, 2020.

Widespread testing and tracing, stringent safety measures and a high vaccination rate have been credited for bringing down daily infections.

Cases have dropped since reaching close to 4,000 a day in January, but began to rise sharply after the emergence of the Omicron varient.

An additional 459,244 tests were conducted over the 24-hour period, bringing the total number carried out since the beginning of the outbreak to more than 124 million.

Read more How a Dh25 Covid-19 drug helped to save a million lives

Elsewhere, thousands held a loud but peaceful protest in Canada's capital Ottawa on Saturday against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The "Freedom Convoy" started out as a rally of lory drivers against a vaccine requirement for cross-border drivers, but turned into a demonstration against government overreach during the pandemic, with a strong anti-vaccination streak.

The rally started early and built through the afternoon. Some handed out bag lunches to the drivers, who had driven in convoy to Ottawa from the east and west coasts and places in between.

Few wore masks, but many were in balaclavas as the temperature with windchill was minus 21°C. A downtown mall closed because demonstrators refused to wear masks inside, CTV reported.

Mr Trudeau announced a vaccine mandate for federal workers on the eve of the October election, then last month Canada and the US imposed one for cross-border truckers.