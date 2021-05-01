Volunteers dish out 2,000 free meals in Dubai as part of community campaign

Dedicated volunteers from a Sri Lankan welfare association distributed 2,000 free iftar meals to workers in Dubai on Saturday.
Members of the Sahana association gave out food packets in the Sonapur area of old Dubai in celebration of International Workers' Day, which falls on May 1.
The gesture was part of an ongoing Ramadan campaign the group is leading, with the approval of Dubai's Community Development Authority and the help of Watani Al Emarat Foundation.
Food packets were also handed out last Friday during iftar to more than 300 people of all nationalities.
Isthiaq Raziq, a co-ordinator with Sahana, said the group was also helping unemployed people to find a job.
"There are families where the men have not got paid for four to five months and they are finding it difficult to make ends meet," he told The National last week.
“We are collecting dry rations for 117 needy families. Since they don’t have salaries, their means to buy food is limited.
"Our advice to them has been to repatriate their families as soon as possible to Sri Lanka to decrease their financial burden at this time.”
The association has helped 40 people who lost jobs in the construction and tourism industry find employment in the hospitality and restaurant sectors.
The group holds regular sessions on Zoom and posts videos on YouTube with tips on how to update a CV and suggestions on how to prepare for a job interview.
The group assisted more than 12,000 workers and families last year during stay-home restrictions and has supported people who need air tickets to return to Sri Lanka.
“The need was much greater last year during the height of Covid and the lockdown, when people could not travel home,” Mr Raziq said.
"People now just need some support to get back on their feet."
Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000
Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8
Transmission Eight-speed automatic
Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm
Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm
Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Healthcare spending to double to $2.2 trillion rupees
Launched a 641billion-rupee federal health scheme
Allotted 200 billion rupees for the recapitalisation of state-run banks
Around 1.75 trillion rupees allotted for privatisation and stake sales in state-owned assets
- 71 - Years since the death of MK Gandhi, also christened India's Father of the Nation
- 34 - Nationalities featured in the film The Gandhi Murder
- 7 - million dollars, the film's budget
Vacancy Rate 5.4%
Markets With Positive Absorption 85.7 per cent
New Supply 55 million sq ft
New Supply to Inventory 0.4 per cent
Under Construction 198.2 million sq ft
(Source: Colliers)
Age: 33
Favourite quote: “If you’re going through hell, keep going” Winston Churchill
Favourite breed of dog: All of them. I can’t possibly pick a favourite.
Favourite place in the UAE: The Stray Dogs Centre in Umm Al Quwain. It sounds predictable, but it honestly is my favourite place to spend time. Surrounded by hundreds of dogs that love you - what could possibly be better than that?
Favourite colour: All the colours that dogs come in
Company name: Nestrom
Started: 2017
Co-founders: Yousef Wadi, Kanaan Manasrah and Shadi Shalabi
Based: Jordan
Sector: Technology
Initial investment: Close to $100,000
Investors: Propeller, 500 Startups, Wamda Capital, Agrimatico, Techstars and some angel investors
