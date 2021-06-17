UAE residents urged to update Al Hosn after problems reported

It was not clear if the issues were a result of a broader app update

The UAE's main coronavirus phone application was unresponsive for several hours on Thursday.

Al Hosn app showed error messages for many people.

Government health portal Weqaya responded to messages on Twitter by urging users to update the app.

Read More

A man shows his green pass status in order to enter Boroughs cafe, at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National What do I do if my Al Hosn app is not working?

How to download and register the UAE's Covid-19 vaccine app

Users experiencing unresolved problems with the app should email info@weqaya.ae, it said.

It was not clear if the issues were a result of a broader app update. According to the Apple store, Al Hosn was last updated on June 11.

Abu Dhabi residents must show their green status – meaning they are vaccinated or had a recent PCR test – on Al Hosn to enter most public places. These include malls, supermarkets, gyms, bars and restaurants.

The same app is used to show to police officers at the border from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, some users found they could access a cached version of the status page to show they had green status before the fault occurred.

Security guards at malls were accepting a screenshot of these latest results, staff from The National found.

Many users received this error message on Thursday
Many users received this error message on Thursday

Updated: June 17, 2021 02:25 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
SOCOTRA, 17th June, 2021 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), dispatched a shipment of 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Socotra Governorate, Yemen, to support the local efforts aimed at addressing the pandemic. Wam

Emirates Red Crescent sends 60,000 vaccines to Socotra Governate in Yemen

UAE
The high-tech scanning technology is being tested at various locations in Abu Dhabi.

WATCH: Smartphone scanners screen people for Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi

Health
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discuss Greece's post-Covid recovery plan. Reuters

EU backs Greece’s post-Covid plan to improve connectivity with Aegean Islands

Europe
New anti-viral medication, Sotrovimab, is now available for early treatment for selected patients with Covid-19 in the UAE. Picture supplied    

Sotrovimab: how the UAE's new drug to treat Covid-19 works

Health
Face masks are mandatory in public in the UAE to help limit the spread of Covid-19. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE records 2,167 Covid-19 cases and three deaths

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read