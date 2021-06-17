UAE residents urged to update Al Hosn after problems reported

The UAE's main coronavirus phone application was unresponsive for several hours on Thursday.

Al Hosn app showed error messages for many people.

Government health portal Weqaya responded to messages on Twitter by urging users to update the app.

Users experiencing unresolved problems with the app should email info@weqaya.ae, it said .

It was not clear if the issues were a result of a broader app update. According to the Apple store, Al Hosn was last updated on June 11.

Abu Dhabi residents must show their green status – meaning they are vaccinated or had a recent PCR test – on Al Hosn to enter most public places. These include malls, supermarkets, gyms, bars and restaurants.

The same app is used to show to police officers at the border from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, some users found they could access a cached version of the status page to show they had green status before the fault occurred .

Security guards at malls were accepting a screenshot of these latest results, staff from The National found.